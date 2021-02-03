New PlayStation Now titles this month are World War Z, Ace Combat 7, InFamous Second Son and Superhot



Starting today four new games are playable on demand via the PlayStation Now games subscription service. From Tuesday, March 2: World War Z, InFamous Second Son, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Superhot all join PS Now’s huge library of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games. World War Z will be available on PlayStation Now until September 6, 2021. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be available on PlayStation Now until May 31, 2021

“As humanity stands on the brink of extinction, a hardened few band together to defeat the undead masses threatening our way of life. Take on huge zombie swarms in story-driven campaigns set in the same world as the hit film,, fully playable in online co-op for up to four players. You can also choose to fight other players for survival in a range of intense Player vs Player vs Zombies game modes.”

Source : PlayStation



