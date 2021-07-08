PlayStation sale : Planet of the Discounts games now on RE3, UFC 4 and more

PlayStation gamers looking to grab a deal on PlayStation games will be pleased to know that the Planet of the Discounts PlayStation Sale is now on providing discounts on a huge range of PlayStation games for a limited time including titles such as Resident Evil 3, UFC4, Jump Force Deluxe Edition and many more. The Planet of the Discounts promotion ends 11.59pm (local time) on Wednesday July 21st 2021.

“Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon : Nemesis! Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe where four survivors face-off against a sinister Mastermind.

Resident Evil 3 is a survival horror video game that is played from an over-the-shoulder, third-person perspective. Although the player controls Resident Evil protagonist Jill Valentine through most of the game, certain sections require the player to control a supporting character, Carlos Oliveira, for short periods. The player must explore the environment to open doors, climb up ladders, and pick up items.”

“In EA SPORTS UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality. No matter how or where you play EA SPORTS UFC 4 puts ‘you’ at the center of every fight.”

