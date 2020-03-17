PlayStation 5 specifications to be unveiled tomorrow

Sony has today announced that it will be releasing a video presentation tomorrow, offering a “ deep dive” into the architecture of its upcoming, next generation PlayStation 5 games console. You can expect the video to be published to the PlayStation Blog tomorrow, March 18th 2020 at 09:00 PT, 12:00 ET and 16:00 BST.

Sony is hoping to launch the new PlayStation 5 console in time for the holiday season of 2020. The PlayStation 5 was officially unveiled during April 2019 and rumours regard specifications for the new console have been circulating ever since. The PlayStation 5 will ship with a new controller, “one of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion”.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

Source : Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals