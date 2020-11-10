PlayStation 5 ultimate FAQ published by Sony

In preparation for the imminent launch of the new next-generation PlayStation 5 games console in a few days time on November 12th, 2020. Sid Shuman Senior Director, SIE Content Communications has taken to the official PlayStation blog to answer your most frequently asked questions about the new PS5.

“Welcome! It’s time to share in-depth details about the PlayStation 5 hardware, the DualSense wireless controller, system features, software details, and much, much, much more. This list of frequently asked questions is a work in progress, and we’ll continue to chase questions and update information here as we get ready for launch later this month. If you have additional questions, be sure to leave them in the comments below. But for now – please enjoy.”

The PlayStation 5 will be launching throughout North America on November 12th, 2020 price to $500 for the flagship system or $400 for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. PlayStation gamers within the United Kingdom and Europe will have to wait a little longer until November 19th, 2020 to be able to get their hands on the next-generation console. Throughout Europe the PS5 console is priced at €500 or €400 for the Digital Edition.

The PS5 console features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive that will allow you to play PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, as well as play video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, standard Blu-ray discs, and DVDs.

The PS5 Digital Edition console does not have an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive. PS5 Digital Edition console owners will be able to buy PS5 and PS4 games from PlayStation Store or access games via PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now (an ongoing paid subscription is required for each, sold separately). For a complete list of all the most asked questions regards the new PS5 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

