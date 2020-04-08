PlayStation 5 DualSense controller unveiled by Sony

Sony has this week unveiled its new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, which as the name suggests brings a sense of touch to the next-generation PlayStation 5 console and gameplay. Features of the new PlayStation DualSense controller include haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and DualSense enabling gamers to feel the tension of actions such as drawing the string of a boat to shoot an arrow. As well as a built-in microphone array removing the need for gamers to use headsets to communicate with players.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.” Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony explains a little more about the design and features of the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

“You’ll notice there is no longer a “Share” button as we had with DualShock 4. Don’t worry – it’s not going away. In fact, we’ve built upon the success of our industry-first Share button to bring you a new “Create” button feature. With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves. We’ll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch.”

“DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset – ideal for jumping into a quick conversation. But of course, if you are planning to chat for a longer period, it’s good to have that headset handy.”

Traditionally our base controllers have a single color. As you can see, we went a different direction this time around, and decided on a two-toned design. Additionally, we changed the position of the light bar that will give it an extra pop. On DualShock 4, it sat on the top of the controller; now it sits at each side of the touch pad, giving it a slightly larger look and feel.”

for more information on the PS5 DualSense controller jump over to the official PlayStation blog for the complete reveal via the link below.

