Outriders game trailer for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

A new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Outriders game that will be launching on the next-generation PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam sometime ready for the holiday season of 2020. The development team will be premiering gameplay tomorrow on Thursday, 13th February at 12pm PT, 8pm GMT and 9pm CET via the Official Reveal Stream.

“Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.”

As more details are made available regarding Outriders and what you can expect from the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game consoles will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Outriders

