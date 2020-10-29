No Man’s Sky PlayStation 5 enhancements detailed



Sean Murray Founder at Hello Games has this week taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the enhancements you can expect to the space adventure game No Man’s Sky, when played on the next-generation PlayStation 5 console launching on November 12th 2020. The No Man’s Sky Next Generation game is a PlayStation 5 upgrade and will be free for existing PS4 owners.

“Hello! This has been such a busy year for the small team behind No Man’s Sky. We have already put out five separate and sizable updates to the game. Our most recent update, Origins, has seen a large resurgence of travellers coming back into the game to witness first-hand the huge amount of new things there are to discover. As busy as this year has been though, we still have ‘one more thing’ to reveal. “

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Today we are thrilled to announce that a PlayStation 5 version of No Man’s Sky will be available at launch just a few weeks from now. Taking advantage of the next gen hardware, the PS5 version offers enhanced visuals, audio and more. Current No Man’s Sky players will receive this PS5 upgrade for free – and be able to transfer their save game between consoles – when they decide to continue to explore their universe on next gen.”

Haptic controls: From the satisfying feeling of firing your boltcaster, to the gentle nudge of a building part slotting into place in a space habitat or the firm click of the trigger in your interstellar ship – haptic controls allow players to feel immersed in an alien world as never before.

From the satisfying feeling of firing your boltcaster, to the gentle nudge of a building part slotting into place in a space habitat or the firm click of the trigger in your interstellar ship – haptic controls allow players to feel immersed in an alien world as never before. Fuller worlds: Next generation hardware allows No Man’s Sky’s procedural generation to create lusher, richer and more densely populated universes than ever before. Planet surfaces are even more detailed, with thousands more rocks, alien grasses, and exotic flora on screen at any time.

Next generation hardware allows No Man’s Sky’s procedural generation to create lusher, richer and more densely populated universes than ever before. Planet surfaces are even more detailed, with thousands more rocks, alien grasses, and exotic flora on screen at any time. 32 player multiplayer: For the first time on console, up to 32 players can join forces to build, survive, fight and explore the galaxy together.

For the first time on console, up to 32 players can join forces to build, survive, fight and explore the galaxy together. Advanced audio: Immersion has always been a pillar of No Man’s Sky. Thanks to PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, players will be able to soak in the ambience of an alien planet, or feel a ship fly overhead like never before (You can find out more about PS5’s 3D Audio here.)

Immersion has always been a pillar of No Man’s Sky. Thanks to PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, players will be able to soak in the ambience of an alien planet, or feel a ship fly overhead like never before (You can find out more about PS5’s 3D Audio here.) 4K* at 60FPS: On PlayStation 5 players can experience the universe in pin-sharp detail at higher framerates.

On PlayStation 5 players can experience the universe in pin-sharp detail at higher framerates. Ultra visuals: Explore alien vistas with improved shadows, greater draw distances, thousands more objects on screen and improved lighting and volumetric effects.

Explore alien vistas with improved shadows, greater draw distances, thousands more objects on screen and improved lighting and volumetric effects. Vast base building: Players can now work together to build huge off-world colonies, with the ability to construct and render far more vast and complex bases on screen.

Players can now work together to build huge off-world colonies, with the ability to construct and render far more vast and complex bases on screen. Warp-speed load times: Explore the universe instantly with 5-10x reduction in loading times. On PS5, you can warp from solar system to solar system in an instant.

Explore the universe instantly with 5-10x reduction in loading times. On PS5, you can warp from solar system to solar system in an instant. Crossplay: PS5 explorers will be able to join together with other adventurers on all other platforms, including previous generations.

PS5 explorers will be able to join together with other adventurers on all other platforms, including previous generations. Upgrading from PS4 to PS5: Not only will previous owners of No Man’s Sky on PlayStation 4 be able to upgrade their game to PlayStation 5 at no extra cost when PS5 launches in their territory, but their progress can be carried across to their new console.

Not only will previous owners of No Man’s Sky on PlayStation 4 be able to upgrade their game to PlayStation 5 at no extra cost when PS5 launches in their territory, but their progress can be carried across to their new console. PlayStation VR: No Man’s Sky is fully playable in PS VR on PlayStation 5 by virtue of its backwards compatibility functionality.

No Man’s Sky is fully playable in PS VR on PlayStation 5 by virtue of its backwards compatibility functionality. An evolving game: Just another step on the evolution of the best-selling title, No Man’s Sky Next Generation will come preloaded with the previous four years of huge upgrades from day one. Join in the journey at our most important moment yet.

For more details on what you can expect from the new PlayStation 5 version of No Man’s Sky jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony : No Man’s Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals