PlayStation 5 launches November 12th from $399

Today Sony has confirmed the highly anticipated release date for their next-generation PlayStation 5, announcing that the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th 2020 and that the PS5 Digital Edition will be priced from $399 while the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive will be priced from $499.

Starting on November 12th 2020, PS5 will be available in seven key markets: the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The worlwide rollout of the PS5 will continue on November 19th 2020 throughput Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

Pre-ordes are now open and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $399.99 USD/$499 CAD/¥39,980/€399.99/£359.99 (MSRP), and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for an RRP of $499.99 USD/$629 CAD/¥49,980/€499.99/£449.99 (MSRP). Also launching this November is a slate of new accessories:

– DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)

– PULSE 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones US$99.99/CAD$129.99/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP)

– HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/CAD$79.99/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP)

– Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease US$29.99/CAD$39.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

– DualSense Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US$29.99/CAD$39.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

Sony explains “We’re pleased to provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if you want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you’ll enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences. Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics and ray-tracing support, as well as the same ultra-high-speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading. PS5’s 3D audio and the DualSense Wireless Controller will also provide the same heightened sense of immersion on all PS5s. “

“For PlayStation Plus members, we’ll have a special new offering on PS5 – the PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals