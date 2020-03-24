Tree ring record player transforms the tree’s growth into music

A unique record player has been created that is capable of transforming visual data in the form of the rings of the tree into sound. A tree’s year rings are analysed for their strength, thickness and rate of growth. This data serves as basis for a generative process that outputs piano music. The sculpture has been created “duly referencing an iconic analog medium as the bridge between the two worlds”.

“Bartholomäus Traubeck’s Years is one of those designs that embodies much more than its one-line description might suggest: simply put, it’s “a record player that plays slices of wood, [in which] year ring data is translated into music.” A tree’s year rings are analysed for their strength, thickness and rate of growth. This data serves as basis for a generative process that outputs piano music. It is mapped to a scale which is again defined by the overall appearance of the wood (ranging from dark to light and from strong texture to light texture). The foundation for the music is certainly found in the defined ruleset of programming and hardware setup, but the data acquired from every tree interprets this ruleset very differently.”

Source : Core 77 : Adafruit : PSFK

