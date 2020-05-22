Play retro DOOM in VR on Oculus Quest

DOOM fans and virtual reality enthusiasts may be interested to know that the retro DOOM game from 1993 is now available to play in virtual reality on the Oculus Quest via Sidequest. The QuestZDOOM engine and launcher app created by DrBeef and Baggyg modifies DOOM for VR, as well as many mods, including DOOM II, Heretic, and Hexen to the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset.

more details on how to setup the Oculus Quest via Sidequest to run DOOM in VR jump over to the UploadVR website by following the link below for links and instructions.

Source : UploadVR

