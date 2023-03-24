After Us organic platformer game launches made 23rd

Alexis Corominas from indie game design studio Piccolo Studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about its latest game After Us and how the studio went about building an organic platformer. After Us will be officially launching on the PlayStation platform in a few months time and will be available to play from May 23, 2023 onwards. The game offers players a third person adventure with mixes of platforming, puzzles, and combat in a nonconventional way says its team of creators.

“With After Us, we tell the story of Gaia, a small nymph brought to explore the outside world for the first time. The universe is a surrealistic version of Earth in the far future, after humans have expunged all life on it. It is a strange, oneiric, but ultimately captivating world where everyday objects float around, some small, others massive, and where a coat of hazardous oil taints the land.”

Organic platformer game

“We invest a lot of time into creating singular experiences. How do we do it? We start with a vision, a holistic idea of how we want the player to feel. Then we take the rules of a specific genre, and we twist them. At its core, After Us is a 3D platformer. Yet, we intended to have many features often avoided when developing a platformer: a camera that is far from the main character, a lush world filled with assets artistically scattered around, and an absence of strict metrics. A designer’s nightmare, right? But we found solutions that worked wonderfully to create the organic experience we envisioned.”

“In complement, Gaia’s movements are simple to execute. They can be effortlessly chained in a pleasant flow. She dashes at very high speeds – about 70 km/h – so the scale of the world ended up being huge! “Players burn through content so fast that we ended up with more than 100kms of environment!”, explains Jordi. There is a lot of verticality as well. The main character can double jump very high, with an adequate balance between airborne agility and weight. Combined with gliding, controlling falls becomes easy. These motion mechanics have been designed precisely to traverse an organic world without strict metrics.”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals