New Pixelmator Pro 2.0 photo editing app rolls out November 19th

The development team responsible for creating the excellent Pixelmator photo editing application, have this week announced a new release will be available in a few days time from November 19th 2020, specifically designed to support the new macOS Big Sur Pixelmator Pro 2.0 operating system rolled out by Apple this month. Pixelmator Pro 2.0 will be available as a free update to existing users and the Pixelmator app is now available to purchase priced at $39.99 and will automatically upgrade to the new Pixelmator Pro 2.0 when it rolls out.

“Pixelmator Pro 2.0 is the biggest update to Pixelmator Pro yet. It features an all-new, more intuitive design, support for the new Macs powered by the incredible M1 chip, full compatibility with macOS Big Sur, and a whole lot more. And best of all, it’s completely free to all existing Pixelmator Pro users. The collection of powerful, nondestructive color adjustments in Pixelmator Pro lets you edit the colors in your photos in any way you want. And with full support for RAW photos, a collection of stunning adjustment presets, and incredible retouching tools, it couldn’t be easier to turn good-looking photos spectacular.”

Features of the new Pixelmator Pro 2.0 app include :

– Edit the colors in your photos in any way you want. In Pixelmator Pro, you’ll find everything from essential color adjustments like brightness, contrast, and exposure to advanced tools like multi-channel curves and wheel-based color balance.

– Enhance photos automagically. Many of the most important adjustments can be applied automatically, using a machine learning algorithm trained on 20 million photos.

– Perfect every detail. Magically remove unwanted objects, clone parts of your photos, lighten or darken precise areas, and do much more. All by using simple brushstrokes to retouch just the areas you want. So all your shots look picture-perfect.

– Effortless RAW editing.Pixelmator Pro supports RAW photos from over 600 of the most popular digital cameras. What’s more, you can add RAW photos as RAW layers and edit directly without having to convert or preprocess them.

Source : Pixelmator : 9toMac

