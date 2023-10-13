Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra cameras compared (Video)

Google recently launched its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and now we get to find out how the Pixel 8 Pro camera compares to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The video below from ZONEofTECH gives us a look at the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the new Google Pixel 8 Pro, let’s find out how the two cameras compare.

As we can see from the video, When it comes to outdoor photography, the Pixel 8 Pro takes the lead with its superior image processing. Photos appear more natural and balanced, capturing the essence of the scene. On the other hand, the S23 Ultra tends to oversharpen images and raise shadows, which can make the photos look somewhat artificial.

Switching the setting indoors, the S23 Ultra shines. It offers brighter images with more detail, making it ideal for capturing those cozy moments at home or in dimly lit spaces.

Zooming in on subjects reveals another layer of differentiation. The Pixel 8 Pro performs better at lower zoom ranges, maintaining image quality and detail. However, if you’re looking to capture something from a considerable distance, the S23 Ultra excels with its higher zoom capabilities.

For those who love taking portrait shots, the S23 Ultra offers a superior experience. Its edge detection and color preservation are top-notch, ensuring that your subject stands out beautifully against the background.

If ultra-wide shots are your thing, both phones have something to offer. While the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a wider lens, the S23 Ultra counters with brighter and more vibrant images, making each a strong contender in this category.

Both phones offer good video quality, but the S23 Ultra takes it a step further by allowing 8K recording at 30fps—a feature the Pixel 8 Pro lacks. However, Pixel is expected to introduce a video boost feature for enhanced HDR, which could level the playing field.

In low-light conditions, the S23 Ultra offers brighter and sharper images. The Pixel 8 Pro, while struggling with lens flare, does offer more defined textures, giving a different but equally valuable aesthetic to night shots.

Choosing between the Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ultimately depends on your specific needs. If you’re into general outdoor shots, the Pixel 8 Pro is your go-to. But for features like zoom and portrait mode, the S23 Ultra is hard to beat. Both of these handset are great smartphones and you cannot really go wrong with either device,

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals