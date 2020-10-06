Pistol Whip Heartbreaker Trilogy now available on PlayStation VR



PlayStation VR gamers may be interested to know that the Pistol Whip Heartbreaker Trilogy is now available the purchase for the PlayStation VR headset. The free update was originally rolled out on PC back in August 2020 and is now available on the PSVR platform. Offering three new scenes featuring artists from Montreal-based label Kannibalen Records and British Columbia-based label Seeking Blue.

“Inspired by God-mode action movies like John Wick and Equilibrium, Pistol Whip puts you gun-first through an explosive batch of hand-crafted action scenes each set to their own pulse-pounding soundtrack. But unlike traditional music games, Pistol Whip has no line in the sand you have complete freedom to shoot, melee, and dodge targets to the rhythm YOU see fit.”

“Pair the pulse-pounding pace of an FPS with the flow-state energy of a music game in a cinematic symphony of violence. Form your rhythm and find your playstyle, from tactical to musical, then challenge your skill with friends and world leaderboards.Infiltrate a fever dream of hand-crafted scenes, from bank heists to android uprisings, each uniquely designed to music. Featuring EDM artists from Kannibalen Records, including Apashe, HVDES, and Black Tiger Sex Machine with more to come…”

Jump over to the official PlayStation VR online store for more information on purchasing options, where the original Pistol Whip game isalso available to purchase priced at $25.

Source : Road to VR : PlayStation

