New Pinterest Shop tab rolls out making shopping even easier using photographs and images

The development team at Pinterest have rolled out a new feature this week in the form of “Shop” tab, enabling users to find products using photographs. Pinterest users can now take photographs or upload images revealing Pins in the Shop based on products identified in that image. Pinterest’s new Shop tab within the Lens search features is available from today.

The rollout of the new Pinterest Shop tab’s follows on form the recent Shopify partnership that makes it easier for small businesses to upload their product catalogs to Pinterest to reach its some 350 million users, as well as last week’s launch of shopping spotlights, offering trends curated by influencers and publishers.

Source : Engadget

