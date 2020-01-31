Pinebook Pro $199 Linux laptop reviewed by Hayden James

If you’re interested in learning more about the $199 Pinebook Pro Linux laptop will be pleased to know that Hayden James has published his first impressions, setup tips and experience of the Pinebook Pro during his first couple of days with the Linux laptop.

“It looks and feels similar to the Macbook Air without the over-sized touchpad. The lid and bottom of the laptop is made from matte-finish black Magnesium alloy. It’s lovely to look at and there’s zero flex when moving it around. Very solid. For a $199 laptop, the 1920×1080 screen is also great. The keyboard and touchpad are very capable.”

“Due to the combination of low-end performing hardware, namely CPU, storage and only 4GB of RAM, you will probably be looking for ways speed up things a bit or ways to avoid performance degradation when opening more than a few apps. If you are a tab-hungry web surfer, Chrome and Firefox will be your worse enemy. That said, the Pinebook Pro specs are public, we know what we are buying. This is NOT a case of the Pinebook Pro performing poorly. Quite the opposite! This laptop actually out-performs it’s spec sheet. However, based on your usage, the low end specs will be noticeable and something you will have to manage in order to achieve the best possible experience.”

For the full review and plenty of details and impressions of the Pinebook Pro Linux laptop jump over to the Hayden James website.

Specifications of the Pinebook Pro Linux laptop :

– CPU: 64-Bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53

– GPU: Quad-Core MALI T-860

– RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4 Dual Channel System DRAM Memory

– Flash: 64 GB eMMC 5.0

– Wireless: WiFi 802.11AC + Bluetooth 5.0

– One USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 Type-A Host Ports

– USB 3.0 Type-C ports with alt-mode display out (DP 1.2) and 15W 5V 3A charge.

– MicroSD Card Slot: 1

– Headphone Jack: 1

– Microphone: Built-in

– Keyboard: Full Size ISO type Keyboard

– Touch-pad: Large Multi-Touch Touchpad

– Power: Input: 100~240V, Output: 5V3A

– Battery: Lithium Polymer Battery (10000mAH)

– Display: 14.1″ IPS LCD (1920 x 1080)

– Front Camera: 2.0 Megapixels

– Power Supply included

– Dimension: 329mm x 220mm x 12mm (WxDxH)

– Weight: 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)

– Warranty: 30 days

Source : Hayden James

