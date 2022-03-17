Trackit phone stand for filming from $40

Trackit has been created by designer Uwe Ziegert based in Frankfurt Germany to provide an autonomous tracking system complete with face recognition, 360° rotation, body tracking all housed in a portable enclosure complete with rechargeable battery. The Trackit phone stand for filming is launched via Kickstarter this month and provides a compact versatile assistant that can be used in a variety of different ways to help keep you the focus of attention while recording.

“There is nowhere to place your Phone when shooting yourself outside?. Trackit will solve this problem for you. Take Trackit with you and shoot from any convenient angle. You can fix your phone both in horizontal and vertical positions. Press REC and let Trackit do its job. Taking into consideration the changing tendencies of the world, we created Trackit to make your “filmmaking” experience easy, fun, and more effective. You won’t have to worry about placing your phone somewhere appropriate anymore. Trackit will become your helping hand in all these situations”

If the Trackit crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Trackit phone stand for filming project play the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The biggest advantage of Trackit is its battery. Unlike other tripods that work with a single-use battery, Trackit works with a 3500mAh battery that lasts much longer. It is being charged with a Type C connector with the magnetic cable and header, which comes together with the product. Most importantly, it is both environmentally friendly and less costly, as there is no need to change batteries constantly and pollute the environment with heavy metals.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the phone stand for filming, jump over to the official Trackit crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

