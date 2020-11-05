Lookstand minimalist, lightweight phone and tablet stand

Tablet and phone users searching for a small pocket sized stand complete with adjustable height and tilt options may be interested in the aptly named Lookstand. Building on the previous version the dependent team at LOOK have once again taken to Kickstarter to launch their second generation smartphone and tablet stand.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £31, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Lookstand Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Lookstand project play the promotional video below.

“The LOOKSTAND 2.0 has been enhanced in the inner design to for better strength and durability for long term usage. We changed the shaft at the base for stronger hold and also added an extra spring for firmer rotation, and fixed the bolts on hinges as well. The new Detach Mount is now slim and easy with only a base mount that the Lookstand can be directly attached/detached from with a simple slide-down functionality. “

“Our patented stands have a sleek, compact design and can stay attached to the back of the phone/tablet- always ready-to-go. Both stands extend up to a height of a full 7-inches for the perfect, ergonomic viewing angle in both portrait and landscape modes to maximize comfort and productivity.”

Available in a range of colours the adjustable phone an tablet stand offers an ultra portable, ergonomic and comfortable way of viewing your screen wherever you may be, from any devicestop For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Lookstand crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

