Serafim S1 multi-platform phone controller from $42

Smartphone gamers may be interested in a new multi-platform gaming controller called the Serafim S1 offering a Bluetooth gamepad, specifically designed to take your mobile gaming experience to the next level. Perfect for the new Microsoft xCloud cloud gaming service officially launching today.

The Serafim S1 is equipped with 2 joysticks and 12 buttons, including ABXY and trigger buttons that you can map to the virtual buttons on your samrtphone’s screen to create a custom controller. The telescopic stretch design works for both vertical and horizontal screens, enabling you to play a wide variety of different games in their correct orientation. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are available from $42 roughly £32 and worldwide shipping is expected take place during December 2020. “The Serafim Bluetooth Dongle is compatible with 10 platforms and devices: Android, Windows 10, xCloud, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Google Stadia, Epic Games, BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, Battle.net and PPSSPP”

“Weighs less than 7 oz. and is small enough to fit in your pocket. Take Serafim S1 with you to play your favorite mobile games wherever you are! The Serafim Play app has optimized button mapping stored for the most popular mobile games, like PUBGM, Injustice 2, and Mario Kart Tour. Just load your favorite games from the home page and follow the visualized guide‎—that’s it!”

