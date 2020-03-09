Support for Philips Hue Bridge first generation ends April 30th 2020

Those of you that own a first-generation Philips Hue Bridge may be disappointed to learn that Phillips will be bringing support for the hardware to an end next month from April 30th, 2020 onwards. The original Philips Hue Bridge was introduced back in 2012 and those still using the old hardware will lose access to the systems online services in April 2020 and will not be receiving any further updates after April.

“After April 2020 no software updates will be made available for the Hue Bridge v1 and compatibility with our online services will be terminated at that time. The Hue Bridge v1 can still be controlled locally via the dedicated Philips Hue Bridge v1 app. “

As you can imagine owners of the original Philips Hue Bridge are not to pleased at Phillips decision to remove the hardware from their lineup. A Philips representative explained a little more about the decision

“The Philips Hue team keeps working hard to enable new capabilities, the Hue bridge v1 no longer has the resources to guarantee the evolution of the system — from compatibility and quality, to speed and security — thus we decided to end the support for it.”

After April 2020 no software updates will be made available for the Hue Bridge v1 and compatibility with our online services will be terminated at that time. The Hue Bridge v1 can still be controlled locally via the dedicated Philips Hue Bridge v1 app. >> — Philips Hue (@tweethue) March 6, 2020

Source : Twitter : CNET

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals