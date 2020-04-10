Philips ActionFit Sport earbuds with integrated UV cleaning technology

Philips has announced the availability of its new ActionFit Wireless Sports Earbuds equipped with UV cleaning technology now available to purchase priced at around $162 from online retailers such as Amazon. Thanks to their Quick Charge technology the sports earbuds can provide up to 1.5 hours of extra use from a quick 15 minute charge and up to 18 hours of total playback time using the portable charging case.

Features of the Philips ActionFit wireless sports earbuds complete with UV cleaning technology include :

– IPX5 soak-proof rated, which means they’re resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.

– Get up to 18 (6+12) hours of total play time with the case

– UV cleaning. You can keep these sports headphones as fresh as your workout beats. Simply place the earpieces in the charging case, and a UV cleaning cycle removes acteria.

– Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable fitment with 3 pairs of interchangeable rubber ear-tips covers included for the perfect seal

– Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1. 5 hours

– Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they’re paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

Source : TPU

