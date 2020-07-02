Alvinoo smart water fountain for pets from $85

Pet owners searching for a better way to keep their pets hydrated, may be interested in the Alvinoo smart water Fountain specifically designed the dogs and cats. “Smart water: healthy, dynamic, and constant temperature, your pets would enjoy it.”

Pet water bowls are the standard way most pets are provided with water but can easily become polluted with microorganisms possibly causing illness. Cleaner and fresher water could prevent your pet from urinary and kidney diseases says the creators of Alvinoo. Early bird pledges are available from $85 with worldwide delivery expected to take place during October 2020.

– Scientific research shows that the body temperature of dogs and cats is 100.4 °F, which is higher than human beings’. Drinking constant temperature warm water is better for pets’ gastrointestinal system, and could forbid some related diseases

– 71.6 °F is the best temperature of water for cats and dogs’ gastrointestinal system

– Cleaner and fresher water could prevent your pet from urinary and kidney diseases

– Pets love dynamic water, that’s why they like licking tap water

– Water kept in water bowls is easy to be polluted by the microorganism

Source : Kickstarter

