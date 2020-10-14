Worky portable, personal workspace keeps you organized

Working from home brings a new set of distractions, organisational issues and productivity systems to master, to help you adapt to home learning an working, and designed to help you organize your working environment while at home is Worky. The desktop workspace created for students, children and parents to help them work effectively while away from their office or school. Providing an easy access and organised space to keep all your study and work related items close at hand from laptop to pens.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £154, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Worky Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Worky project view the promotional video below.

“Introducing Worky – The world’s first office-in-a-box designed to turn any small space into a fully functional ‘home’ office! Incorporating 15 essential office products into one sleek case, Worky empowers everyone to work from anywhere. Transforming your space into a dedicated work environment so that you can be focused and have ultimate convenience.”

“We invented Worky because just like you, we were forced to work from home late March when the pandemic hit the world. Our apartments were not geared up to be professional office spaces and attempts at makeshift home offices proved fruitless. We liked working from home but we needed more organized and professional work setups. We also spent over $650 on buying all the home office products necessary for a home office yet at the end of the day, we wanted our personal space back.”

Worky can transform your apartments or kitchen table into a modern, functional office. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Worky crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

