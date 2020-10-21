TerraMaster F4-210 4 bay NAS for personal cloud storage from $200

Network attached storage manufacturer TerraMaster has announce the launch of a new four bay NAS in the form of the F4-210 available with both one or 2 GB of memory. The TerraMaster F4-210 has been specifically designed for users looking to have a powerful personal cloud storage solution without a hefty investment says TerraMaster. .

“Costing just half the price of an equivalent Intel x86 quad-core processor-based NAS storage, the F4-210 can deliver modest read/write speeds of up to 124 MB/s with two WD Red 4 TB hard drives in RAID 0. The F4-210 supports various private cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive”

“Using the TOS Application Center, users can access helpful applications to add functions to the F4-210 making it a powerful NAS storage device for home entertainment and home office/small office (SOHO) use. Users can access helpful and important functions including file storage, multimedia management, data backup, cloud synchronization, remote access, and others.”

The TerraMaster F4-210 4-Bay NAS storage solution is available fitted with either 1 GB RAM and 2 GB RAM models, and is now available to purchase from the official TerraMaster website and worldwide partners, priced at $200 for the F4-210 1 GB model and US $260 for the F4-210 2 GB model.

Source : TerraMaster : TerraMaster

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals