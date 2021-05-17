Boeleo pen scanner, with touchscreen, recorder and translator

A new multi-functional pen scanner, translator and recorder has been launched via Kickstarter this week, capable of instantly translating scanned text, capturing recorded voice messages and even capturing photos if needed. The 4G compatible pen scanner can access 116 languages online and is capable of storing 10 of your most popular off-line in the pen for easy transportation and use without the need for an Internet connection. The handy touchscreen display provides instant feedback as you scan, enabling you to break down the language barrier wherever you may be.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $149 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Boeleo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Boeleo pen scanner project review the promotional video below.

“Imagine being multilingual and traveling around the world without a language barrier, rapidly markdown words you read in books, or recording all content of the conversation to improve language learning and work efficiency. It might have been a dream before, but not anymore! Boeleo can help you understand and speak any language you want!”

Boeleo pen scanner specs:

– It’s the first of its kind that is 4G compatible, so you can have that translation capability with you on the move, abroad or anywhere you want to go

– It has the largest data memory of 1GB RAM +16GB storage, which means a much higher speed of translation and access to saved data

– It is extremely affordable, others could easily cost you more than $200USD while falling short on versatility of functions

” Translate any words or sentences in a foreign language you hear or see on paper, screen, or anything you can take a photo of. Travel? International trade? Language learning? Take Boeleo with you, and language barrier is no more.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the pen scanner, jump over to the official Boeleo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

