EM-Smart Launches Dual Series — Designed for Small Businesses with Higher Precision and Material Versatility

Facing low productivity due to insufficient machine power? Struggling with material limitations imposed by single-source machines? Concerned about the high cost of dual laser machines? Or perhaps, finding it difficult to execute groundbreaking new creative processes and designs?

EM-Smart is proud to launch the Dual Series for the first time—EM-Smart Dual 2 and EM-Smart Dual SE, dealing with your engraving concerns.

From Nov. 7 to Nov. 26, every craftsperson, DIY entrepreneur, laser enthusiast, or engraving novice who joins in the em-smart dual series pre-sale, can save up to $2,000 with price incentives and enjoy the privilege of prioritized shipping.

To further meet user demand for new features in desktop laser engraver machines, the EM-Smart team conducted in-depth market research and worked hard on machine development. Finally, EM-Smart launched EM-Smart Dual 2 (30W MOPA + 20W Diode) and EM-Smart Dual SE (20W Fiber + 20W Diode), making its debut as the best value-for-money option among similar products currently available.

The Dual Series is designed to bring unprecedented performance and affordability to enthusiasts, creators, and small businesses. This marks a significant stride in EM-Smart’s dedication to bringing safe, high-performance, and smart laser products to global makers.

EM-Smart Dual Series: Flagship Power with Entry Price

The Dual Series crystallizes EM-Smart’s commitment to machine innovation, offering customized solutions for users from entry-level to laser experts. By introducing both models simultaneously, the Dual Series meets users’ demand for high-end entry-level performance and desktop industrial capability. The Dual Series sets a new desktop standard in speed, precision, and safety.

EM-Smart Dual 2: Ignite Your Inspiration with Color Engraving

As the World’s 1st 30W MOPA+20W Diode dual laser engraver, and the only model in the Dual Series featuring a MOPA laser source, EM-Smart Dual 2 allows for fast deep cutting of non-metallic materials such as wood and acrylic. Its 30W MOPA fiber laser technology—an advanced configuration previously reserved for large industrial machines- enables the Dual 2 to achieve fine color marking on various metals, moving beyond simple black and white.

Elevating your productivity to a new level. Let alone its plug-and-play, offers effortless setup, and requires no complicated procedures. Unlock even more creative potential as you discover a broader spectrum of colors through testing your own materials.

EM-Smart Dual SE: The Most Cost-Effective Dual Laser Engraver

The laser engraver market is not lacking in dual-source desktop laser markers, but models priced around $1,500 typically feature only a 10W blue light plus a 1.2W infrared laser source. Therefore, EM-Smart made the EM-Smart Dual SE with a 20W Fiber + 20W Diode combination, which provides significantly higher power and efficiency at a comparable price, resolving customer concerns about choosing between high power and low cost.

In addition to the core advantages of the Dual 2 and Dual SE, the Series also offers:

4 Reasons Why You’ll Love the New EM-Smart Dual 2/SE

1. Upgraded Engraving Speed

Is 10,000mm/s the fastest? The Dual Series can reach up to 15,000mm/s! A 1.5x boost in engraving speed brings higher work efficiency. Relief carving, deep engraving, or cutting—the Dual Series is the optimal solution for your laser creativity!

2. Engraving Precision Redefined

The ultra-fine spots of the Dual 2 (MOPA Fiber: 0.06mm and Blue Light: 0.1mm) and Dual SE (Fiber: 0.04mm and Blue Light: 0.08mm) can achieve a motion precision of ±0.001mm. This means that even fine details like pets’ fur or complex QR code images can be accurately engraved onto your creative canvas.

3. Superior Material Applicability

Metal or non-metal? The Dual Series takes them all. Dual laser sources of both Dual 2 and Dual SE mean that users are no longer limited to single-category laser engraving creation, supporting over 300 metallic and non-metallic laser engraving materials. Common plywood, vegetable-tanned leather, acrylic sheets, or stainless steel—even multi-material combination engraving—if you have the idea, the Dual Series has the solution.

4. Safety Fully Considered

While the internal laser is classified as a Class 4 laser, the Dual Series features full-coverage enclosure and includes free laser safety eyewear to guard against dust and radiation. Thanks to comprehensive safety measures—including a safety lock and emergency pause button—the whole system was rigorously tested and certified by the NRTL as a Class 1 safety-rated product, providing ultimate peace of mind. When operating the desktop laser marker, always ensure the protective enclosure is closed and wear the appropriate laser protective glasses.

Further comparison details are shown in the figure below:

Limited-Time Pre-Sale is Ready for Your Participation

To celebrate the simultaneous launch of the Dual Series, EM-Smart plans to host an exclusive pre-sale event on its official website-em-smart, featuring special early-bird discounts and prioritized shipping.

The pre-sale event runs from November 7 to November 26, 2025. If you are looking for a capable and powerful desktop laser engraver, now is the perfect time. Click to enter our pre-sale interface and enjoy exclusive promotional prices on both the Dual SE and Dual 2 models. Placing a $20 deposit now grants you a discount of up to $2,000 and the priority shipping privilege.

How to Participate in the Pre-Sale

Seeing is believing. For complete feature introductions, detailed technical specifications, and to obtain the exclusive pre-sale price, please visit: EM-Smart Dual Series Pre-Sale

About EM-Smart

Backed by 27 years of expertise in the laser industry, EM-Smart provides high-quality laser equipment for all your marking, engraving, and cutting needs, empowering global makers, artists, and craft entrepreneurs. Designed for versatility and exceptional performance, our advanced machines deliver the precision for small projects and the efficiency required for mass production. Our clear mission is to offer innovative laser solutions, enabling creators worldwide to bring their craft projects to life using cutting-edge technology.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals