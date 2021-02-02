Pebble Tracker cellular IoT prototyping platform

Pebble Tracker is a cellular-IoT prototyping platform offering you a secure, battery-operated block chain ready platform based on the nRF91. The unique project will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and has been designed around Nordic Semiconductor’s latest low-power nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP) and driven by open-source firmware.

The Pebble Tracker is equipped with GPS support, a wide assortment of other sensors, NB-IoT/LTE-M connectivity, and advanced security features that make it ideal for sophisticated logistical applications where trust is paramount say it’s creators.

“In combination with the IoTeX blockchain, its on-board capabilities allow developers to design and build innovative, decentralized IoT solutions that go well beyond conventional asset tracking. If your work intersects with the fields of logistics, smart cities, data-driven agriculture, industrial automation, predictive maintenance, medical device innovation, or wearable computing, we invite you to register here so we can let you know when we launch our crowdfunding campaign for Pebble Tracker.”

Jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page to register your details to be notified when the project launches and is available to purchase.

Source : Crowd Supply

