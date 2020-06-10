Geeky Gadgets

Kingston 2TB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD now available

Kingston has this week announced the availability of its new KC2500 PCIe SSD, making it available in 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities. Kingston’s new KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD has been designed to provide powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, all backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support.

The Kingston 2TB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD offers users read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,900MB/s1, together with a compact M.2 design for greater flexibility, increasing storage and space-saving format.

“KC2500 combines outstanding performance with endurance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, with speeds up to 3,500 MB/s read and up to 2,900 MB/s write. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic and others. KC2500 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.”

Features of the KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD

– Incredible NVMe PCIe performance
– Supports a full-security suite (TCG Opal 2.0, XTS-AES 256 bit, eDrive)
– Ideal for desktop, workstations, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems
– Upgrade your PC with capacities up to 2TB2

Sequential Read/Write1 250GB – up to 3,500/1,200MB/s
– 500GB – up to 3,500/2,500MB/s
– 1TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s
– 2TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write1 250GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
– 500GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
– 1TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
– 2TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

Source : Kingston : TPU

