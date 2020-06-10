Kingston 2TB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD now available

Kingston has this week announced the availability of its new KC2500 PCIe SSD, making it available in 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities. Kingston’s new KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD has been designed to provide powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, all backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support.

The Kingston 2TB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD offers users read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,900MB/s1, together with a compact M.2 design for greater flexibility, increasing storage and space-saving format.

“KC2500 combines outstanding performance with endurance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND, with speeds up to 3,500 MB/s read and up to 2,900 MB/s write. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption and allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic and others. KC2500 also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.”

Features of the KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD

– Incredible NVMe PCIe performance

– Supports a full-security suite (TCG Opal 2.0, XTS-AES 256 bit, eDrive)

– Ideal for desktop, workstations, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems

– Upgrade your PC with capacities up to 2TB2

Sequential Read/Write1 250GB – up to 3,500/1,200MB/s

– 500GB – up to 3,500/2,500MB/s

– 1TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

– 2TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write1 250GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

– 500GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

– 1TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

– 2TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

Source : Kingston : TPU

