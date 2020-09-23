Sonnet PCIe 3.0 adapter card offers direct mounting for two U.2 SSDs

Sonnet has introduced a new PCIe 3.0 adapter card offering direct mounting for two U.2 SSDs. Equipping the card with two U.2 NVMe SSD connectors on a PCIe 3.0 x16 Card, enables users to add their own preferred brand of SSDs.

“Do you need more storage capacity for your computer? Is super high-speed throughput plus maximum IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) performance critical to your work? U.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs deliver both. Sonnet’s Fusion™ Dual U.2 SSD PCIe Card enables you to upgrade your system in a flash, mounting two enterprise class U.2 SSDs with up to 32TB or greater capacity(1) in a single full-length x16 PCIe card slot, with no separate power or data cables, drive adapters, or mounting trays required.”

“The Fusion Dual U.2 SSD PCIe Card enables users to install two enterprise-class U.2 SSDs (sold separately) into a full-length PCIe card slot, mounting and connecting the SSDs with no cables, adapters, or mounting trays required. For users who need to add storage to their computer setup and require ultra-high-speed data transfer speeds for a smooth workflow—such as video editors working with 6K and greater resolution footage—U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSDs are ideal. Mainstream U.2 SSDs are currently available in capacities up to 16 TB and support data transfers at up to 3,500 MB/s. With two SSDs installed on the Sonnet card and configured as a RAID 0 set, sustained data transfers up to 6,250 MB/s are possible.”

Source : TPU : Sonnet

