EVGA B5 Series 80 Plus Bronze PC power supplies introduced

EVGA have introduced a new flagship range of PC power supplies this week in the form of the B5 Series 80 Plus Bronze, specifically designed to provide maximum flexibility for system builders with a fully modular design and a small chassis across all models.

“Featuring an LLC Resonant design + DC to DC converter, EVGA B5 power supplies are up to 89% efficient – well above 80 Plus Bronze requirements. Moreover, the B5 power supplies are designed with modern standards, including ATX V2.52, for performance and stability. The B5 power supplies provide maximum flexibility for system builders with a fully modular design and a small chassis across all models. At 150mm length, the B5 power supplies provide solid, affordable power for all manner of system builds and cases. The ultra-quiet 135mm Fluid-Dynamic Bearing fan becomes silent when coupled with EVGA ECO mode to turn off the fan in low to medium loads. The larger fan and carefully tuned profile creates a quieter experience than the B3 power supplies.”

80 PLUS Bronze certified, with 85% efficiency or higher under typical loads

Fully Modular to reduce clutter and improve airflow

EVGA ECO Intelligent Thermal Control System eliminates fan noise at low to medium loads

5 Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support

Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

For more details and full specifications together with all purchasing options jump over to the official EVGA website.

Source : EVGA. : TPU

