Scorpio semiautomatic coolant loading pump for PC liquid cooling systems

Extreme PC modifier and airbrush artist Franco Martinelli based in Torino, Italy has created a new semiautomatic loading system for PC liquid cooling systems called Scorpio. Scorpio has been designed to enable users to fill a PC liquid cooling system without the need to disconnect your power supply and disconnect hardware, offering a more precise way to top up your liquid cooling PC system.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the new water cooling equipment which has this week launched by a Kickstarter and is now available from €65 or roughly £58 with worldwide shipping set to take place sometime during July 2020.

“Together with Stefano Sciarpelletti and the other members of their team (Italian Extreme Modders) they are perfecting this system. We started with a prototype that was much larger, wire-guided. The size of the system was subsequently reduced. We have filed the patent application and we will make several versions of SCORPIO.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals