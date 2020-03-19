CHIEFTEC Scorpion 3 and Hawk PC gaming cases introduced

CHIEFTEC introduced a couple of new PC gaming places this week in the form of the Scorpion 3 and Hawk. The new HAWK (AL-02B-TG-OP) ATX gaming case features an aluminium front-panel while side panel upgraded with tempered glass side. While the Scorpion 3 (GL-03B-OP, ATX), PC gaming case is the latest iteration of the Scorpion-series complete with new upgrades, 4x preinstalled A-RGB Rainbow fans from the companies Tornado fan set.

“Each fan is furnished with shock-absorbing and anti-vibration rubbers and special fan blades design, which guarantee a whisper-quiet operation. Thanks for the certified control box (DF-908) and an RF remote control, the color modes and fan speed can be easily controlled via the buttons on the control box or the remote control. Fur more personalized illumination experience, all conventional 3 PIN +5V A-RGB motherboard technologies such as ASUS AURA, ASRock RGB Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and Gigabyte RGB FUSION are supported. An additional upgrade is the innovative slide-to-open mechanism with thumbscrews in the back for easy installation. Removable dust filters on top and bottom of the case are designed for fast and convenient cleaning. Cooling options include 1x 120 mm rear fan, up to 3x 120 mm front fans or 240 mm radiator in the front and 2x 120 mm top fans or 240 mm radiator.”

For more information on the new PC gaming cases jump over to the official product pages Hawk Tempered Glass Edition and Scorpion 3 via the link below.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals