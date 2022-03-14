PC Building Simulator 2 game – Dream it. Build it. Benchmark it.

Following on from the success of the first PC Building Simulator Epic Games and the development team at Spiral House have introduced a sequel which will be soon available to purchase and play via the Epic Store. Check out the video below for a quick overview of what you can expect from PC BS 2.

The PC building game that allows you to combine hardware from 45 real world vendor’s such as AMD, Intel, NVIDIA and more to build the ultimate watercooled PC gaming rig without parting with any hard earned cash.

PC Building Simulator 2

“Build your own computer repair and upgrade empire with authentic parts from over 45 real world brands including AMD, Intel and NVIDIA. PC Building Simulator 2 innovates on the original’s recipe for success with a vastly expanded and improved feature set taking the simulation to the next level.”

“The game features real life parts from a vast array of specialized brands, such as ADATA, Asus and Asus ROG, Antec, AMD, Arctic Cooling, be quiet!, Cooler Master, Corsair, EVGA, Fractal Design, G.Skill, Gigabyte, MSI, NZXT, Patriot, Razer, SilverStone, ZOTAC, and others.”

The original game was launched back in 2019 and is now available to play on PC, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Source : Epic Games

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals