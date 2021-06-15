Mad Catz F.R.E.Q. DAC and DAC-L gaming PC audio adapters

Mad Catz has added a couple of new gaming audio adapters to their range in the form of the F.R.E.Q. DAC a virtual 7.1 portable high resolution gaming USB DAC and the F.R.E.Q. DAC-L a virtual 7.1 portable high resolution gaming USB DAC complete with Digital-to-Analog Converter equipped with a USB-C port. The F.R.E.Q. DAC-L features 4 EQ modes with an outstanding 7.1 surround sound to ensure the delivery of immersive musical experience. The user can enjoy the depth of music with better gaming experience, explains Mad Catz.

“The built-in DAC Hi-Res chip ensures high quality of sound performance. Up to 24 bits / 192 kHz lossless output maximizes the original sound quality of your mobile phones or gaming laptops. The built-in 7.1 surround sound channel assures accurate positional audio while gaming. The ultra-immersive surround sound engages the gamers in playing for longer hours.”

Mad Catz F.R.E.Q. DAC is a complete Digital-to-Analog Converter with a convenient USB Type-C port that supports the latest mobile devices. It features 4 EQ modes with an outstanding 7.1 surround sound to ensure the delivery of immersive musical experience. The user can enjoy the depth of music with better gaming experience.

– High resolution 24bits / 192kHz

– Incredible 7.1 channel surround sound

– Touch panel for volume adjustment

– Built-in 4 EQ modes

– Compatible with laptops / mobile devices

“The gaming mode delivers incredible immersive sound effects. The dynamic bass effect enriches your gaming experience in open-world games or FPS games. The USB Type-C design fulfills plug-and-play mobility. It fits perfectly to all Type-C ports in the latest gaming laptops, MacBooks, or even your small form-factor ITX case. Users can enjoy mobile games, listen to music, or watch videos at any time anywhere.”

Source : Mad Catz : Mad Catz DAC

