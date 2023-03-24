PayPal gets Passkeys on Android

PayPal has announced that it will be offering Passkeys on its mobile app on Android, the feature was previously launched on Aopple’s iOS devices like the iPhone and now it is also going to be on Android.

Passkeys are designed to replace your password with cryptographic key pairs and these use biometric sensors like fingerprints, facial recognition PIN, or patterns and more.

PayPal helps customers shop and pay with peace of mind knowing their privacy, money and purchases are protected every step of the way. We recently took another step to help customers access their account and pay securely by introducing passkeys on Apple iOS as a new, easy and secure log-in method for eligible PayPal customers. Today, we’re expanding passkeys to eligible customers on Google Android devices, starting on Android mobile web1.

Rolling out to customers now and becoming more widely available over the coming year, Android mobile device users in the U.S. running the Android 9+ operating system can now create a passkey for their PayPal personal account using the Chrome browser. Once a PayPal user creates a passkey, users won’t need to remember or type in their password to log in, allowing them to check out with greater ease.

You can find out more information about the new PayPal Passkeys featuyre for Google’s Android devices over at the PayPal website at the link below.

Source PayPal





