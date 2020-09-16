Patch and Tweak with Moog book $40

Musicians and synthesiser users looking to expand their knowledge using tips and tricks from professionals, may be interested in a new book released by Moog called PATCH & TWEAK with Moog. created to provide the ultimate resource for Moog synthesizer enthusiasts and musicians of all skill levels interested in an immersive modular synthesis experience. The book is now available to pre-order/purchase priced at $40 directly from the official Moog website.

“PATCH & TWEAK with Moog is the result of more than a year of collaboration with electronic music icons, established and emerging artists, and Moog employee-owners. Opening with a foreword from acclaimed film score composer and sound designer Hans Zimmer, this hardcover book features 200 pages full of synthesizer techniques, creative patch ideas, sound design tips, professional artist interviews, in-depth discussions with Moog engineers, stories behind vintage Moog instruments, a glimpse into the history of Moog Music, and more. Readers will get an inside look into the Moog factory in Asheville, North Carolina, where instruments are built by hand, and learn about the modular synthesis innovator who started it all: Dr. Bob Moog.”

Features of the Patch and Tweak with Moog book include :

– Introduction to modular synthesis concepts

– Specific overviews, tips, and techniques for each Moog semi-modular instrument

– Expanded options for more advanced modular users

– Ideas for integration with external gear and Eurorack modules

– Interviews, patches, and tips from artists and composers

– Insider interviews with Moog engineers

– The history of Bob Moog, Moog Music, and the many Moog synthesizers

Source : Moog : Engadget

