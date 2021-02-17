Parallels 16 for Apple M1 systems enters Technical Preview 2

Mac M1 system owners patiently waiting for the ability to run Windows on their Mac machines, may be interested to know that Parallels has today released a new Technical Preview 2 version the testing. Enables you to run the latest Microsoft Windows operating system on your Mac for testing across multiple operating systems and also creating virtual machines capable of running Linux, Windows and applications.

The Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac with support for M1 processors now includes :

New features

– Added support for suspending and resuming a virtual machine.

– Support for installing Parallels Tools in the following Linux distributives: Ubuntu 20.04 or later, Debian 10.7 or later, and Fedora Workstation 33-1.2 or later.

– Compatible Linux installation images are now automatically detected in the Installation Assistant.

Improvements

– Improved overall stability.

– Resolved the issue with ARM-based Linux ISO images being recognized as Intel-based ones.

– Resolved the issue with missing sound when a virtual machine is created from a VHDX image.

– Resolved the issue with not being able to select an ISO image as an installation source when VHDX is specified in the drop-down menu.

Known issues

– During the Parallels Tools update, the virtual machine’s screen may freeze for several minutes, please simply wait.

“Parallels is excited to see the performance, power efficiency, and virtualization features that are brought to the Mac with the Apple M1 chip. The transition to Mac with the M1 chip should be smooth for most Mac applications, thanks to Rosetta technology. Fortunately, Parallels Access, Parallels Toolbox, and Parallels Client software worked smoothly even before Parallels rebuilt them as universal binaries. However, virtual machines are an exception. It is important to note that currently available versions of Parallels Desktop for Mac cannot run virtual machines on Mac with the M1 chip. The good news: a new version of Parallels Desktop for Mac that can run on Mac with the M1 chip is already in active development. With a subscription of Parallels Desktop, you’ll always have access to the latest versions.

When Apple Silicon Mac was first announced during the keynote at WWDC on June 22 of this year, Apple demoed a Parallels Desktop for Mac prototype running a Linux virtual machine flawlessly on Apple Silicon. Since WWDC, the new version of Parallels Desktop, which runs on Mac with the Apple M1 chip, has made tremendous progress. We switched Parallels Desktop to universal binary and optimized its virtualization code; and the version that we are eager to try on the new MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro 13″ looks very promising. Parallels is also amazed by the news from Microsoft about adding support of x64 applications in Windows on ARM. ”

For more information about the latest Technical Preview released for the Parallels Desktop application for Macs powered by the new Apple M1 silicon jump over to the official Parallels website by following the link below.

Source : Mac Rumours : Parallels

