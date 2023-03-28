Pantheone Audio Obsidian smart speaker unveiled

Pantheone Audio has launched a new smart speaker, the Pantheone Audio Obsidian the device is designed to produce high-end audio and it comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.

The device will give you up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge, the device can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes and to 100 percent in two hours.

The Obsidian speaker boasts a handcrafted, high-density resin cabinet and delivers exceptional sound uality through its state-of-the-art acoustic engineering and powerful audio system. It streams high-resolution audio thanks to its powerful internal woofer with a high excursion design and two silk dome tweeters.

Obsidian allows connectivity via AirPlay 2, WiFi, Bluetooth, or an auxiliary cable for music playback via a user’s favorite streaming service, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, iHeart Radio, TuneIn Radio, and many more. In addition, Obsidian can connect to a variety of other devices, including other Obsidians, to offer a uniue, immersive audio environment that brings the listener into the fold of the melodies, wherever they are in a location. While the built-in Alexa functionality lets users manage the system and their smart home automation integrations through voice commands, the accompanying Pantheone app (iOS and Android) enables users to control the system through their phones or tablets for volume or track skipping and to access various functions such as sleep mode and multi-room player. Updates to the Pantheone I and Obsidian speakers can be done through OTA (Over-the-Air). The easy-to-use front speaker control panel enables direct control at the user’s fingertips.

You can find out more information about the new Pantheone Audio Obsidian smart speaker over at the company’s website at the link below, the device will retail for £1,199, it comes in a choice of two colors, black and white.

Source Pantheone Audio





