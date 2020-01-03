OxygenOS Open Beta 8 released for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS Open Beta 8 software for their OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.



This new beta comes with some new features and some bug fixes etc, you can see what is included below.

Changelog

System Optimized the mistouches when the phone was in pocket Fixed the display issue on the uninstalling page Updated Android security patch to 2019. 12 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs



Camera Fixed the crash issue while opening the App Fixed the black screen issue



Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks. For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to getting your continued feedback via the Community app.

You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS Open Beta 8software for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro at the link below.



Source OnePlus

