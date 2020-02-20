OxygenOS 10.0.8 lands on the OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has released a new software update for their OnePlus 7T smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.0.8 although in India they have released 10.3.1.

The update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 7T smartphone you can see what is included in the software update below.

Changelog

System Optimized the RAM management Improved black/blank screen issues with some apps Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.01

Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only) Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification Optimized the mode and app selection Added location, calendar, auto-track feature



The update may take a little while to reach your device and you can find out more information about it at the link below

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals