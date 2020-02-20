OxygenOS 10.0.8 lands on the OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has released a new software update for their OnePlus 7T smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.0.8 although in India they have released 10.3.1.
The update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 7T smartphone you can see what is included in the software update below.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the RAM management
- Improved black/blank screen issues with some apps
- Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.01
- Network (India Only)
- Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim
- Cloud Service (India Only)
- Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts
- Work-Life Balance (India Only)
- Optimized message notification
- Optimized the mode and app selection
- Added location, calendar, auto-track feature
