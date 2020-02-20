Geeky Gadgets

OxygenOS 10.0.8 lands on the OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has released a new software update for their OnePlus 7T smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.0.8 although in India they have released 10.3.1.

The update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 7T smartphone you can see what is included in the software update below.

Changelog

  • System
    • Optimized the RAM management
    • Improved black/blank screen issues with some apps
    • Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts
    • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
    • Updated Android security patch to 2020.01
  • Network (India Only)
    • Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim
  • Cloud Service (India Only)
    • Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts
  • Work-Life Balance (India Only)
    • Optimized message notification
    • Optimized the mode and app selection
    • Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

The update may take a little while to reach your device and you can find out more information about it at the link below

Source OnePlus

