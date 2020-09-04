New OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-port hub offers up to 32 TB of storage

Hardware manufacturer OWC as introduce their new OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub this week offering up to 32 TB of storage together with an integrated high powered USB hub. The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual delivers over 1000 MB/s (1 GB/s) of real world data transfer speed, says OWC. “Now you can transfer the equivalent of an entire DVD in less than 5 seconds or transfer 1,000 photos in 2 seconds”. The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub offers a dual-drive hardware RAID storage solution with USB hub and is now available to purchase from $249 for 2TB or as a barebones device allowing you to add your own drives from $149.

“The rear-side hub offers three USB ports to connect high-speed storage with performance of up to 1250 MB/s as well as keyboards, mice, phones, etc. In short, you can connect virtually any USB peripheral or device you have, and the Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub supports it.”

Features of the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual :

– Universally compatible: works with any USB-equipped Mac, PC, or mobile device such as iPad Pro, gaming consoles, you name it that supports external storage

– Pro-grade storage with real-world tested performance

– Connect and charge: Three USB ports for audio or video mixers, cameras, card readers, tablets, keyboards, mice, anything USB

– Configurable capacity: up to 32 TB of high-performance data storage

– Plug and play & ready to go: no drivers needed and includes USB connecting cables

-Optional, user configurable hardware RAID settings for 0, 1, Span, or independent mode operation for advanced users with specific application requirements

– Whisper-quiet: heat-dissipating aluminium with high-efficiency cooling fan

– Easy drive monitoring: front panel activity LEDs offer instant status update

– Quality and Reliability assured: all solutions undergo rigorous multi-step testing and performance certification

– Worry-free: up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty with 1 Year Level 1 data recovery and lifetime US-based support

“The Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub gives you nearly infinite options for your workspace. This modern designed solution is universally USB compatible and can handle diverse workflows. Available plug and play ready, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual is not only superfast, convenient, and versatile, it will quickly become the centerpiece of your digital lifestyle.”

Source : OWC

