Over 70 news iOS 14 beta 3 features shown off in video

Apple’s iOS 14 beta 3 is now available to download, we have already seen some videos of the latest beta and now we have another one.

The new video is from EverythingApplePro and it gives us a look at over 70 new features and changes that were added in the latest beta of iOS 14.

As we can see from the video there are some major changes and new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 14 update.

The update will be released with the iPhone 12 later in the year, this is expected some time in September or October. Apple normally releases their new iPhones every September but they are expected to be later this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

