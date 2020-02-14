Outriders gameplay revealed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

As previously announced earlier this month the development team at People Can Fly game studios responsible for games such as Bulletstorm have revealed more details about the highly anticipated new game Outriders.

Outriders will be launching later this year in preparation for the holiday 2020 season and will be available on the next generation PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

“Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.”

Source : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals