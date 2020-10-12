Outer Worlds game arrives on Steam October 23rd

The Outer Worlds action role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment will soon be available from Steam after previously launching on the Xbox, PC and PlayStation platforms. New players will be able to purchase the game through the Steam store later this month and will be able to join their Halcyon colleagues as they perform their tasks while exploring the different regions within the game from a first person perspective.

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable. “

Outer Worlds will be available to play on PC via Steam from October 23rd in approximately 11 days time.

Source : Steam : Obsidian Entertainment

