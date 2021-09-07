DLink 2K QHD pan and zoom outdoor wireless security camera

D-Link has this week unveiled its latest outdoor wireless security camera in the form of the 2K QHD Pan & Zoom reference DCS-8635LH, offering a next-generation QHD resolution with pan and zoom functionality offering 360° views with a 270° planning angle. The outdoor security camera features artificial intelligence enabling it to detect people, vehicles and also track people in its view.

Equipped with Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (with Ethernet port for wired connection) the security camera is IP65 weather resistant rated for outdoor use and features a two-way audio and speaker system with multiple siren alert options. Supported personal assistants include Google and Amazon Alexa. Watch the promotional video below for a quick overview of the D-Link 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8635LH).

2K QHD Outdoor wireless security camera reference: DCS-8635LH features

– 2K QHD 1440P resolution with 360° views (270° pan)

– AI-based: person detection, vehicle detection, auto-person tracking

– Auto-motion tracking with rapid camera pan keeps target within view

– Glass-break detection adds a new line of defense to your home surveillance

– Periodic patrol option scans the area for anything suspicious

– Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (with Ethernet port for wired connection)

– IP65 weather resistant rating for outdoor operation

– Temperature tolerance -25° to 45°C (-13° to 113° F)

– Supports IPv6 and ONVIF Profile T

– Two-way audio and speaker with multiple siren alert options

– Rapid BLE Setup for fast installation

– Works with the Google Assistant and Alexa

– Wall/Pole mountable (mounting hardware and cable ties included)

– Supports cloud / microSD (max. 256 GB) / phone and ONVIF recording

– Access and control from anywhere with the mydlink app

“With an operating tolerance of -25 – 45°C (-4 – 113°F) you can check up on what’s happening in your outdoor area during the harshest winter temperatures and the most blistering summer heat waves. No longer will you need to worry if your camera’s frozen over or been damaged by the heat.”

“The DCS-8635LH uses Panorama View Angle Selection, so you can point it at any target in the field of view with one touch. Now you can jump to specific areas with pinpoint accuracy, keeping intruders, pets, and other moving targets in sight.”

“The DCS-8635LH comes with edge-based person detection which intelligently identifies human motion, minimizing false triggers and alarms. No longer will you receive notifications every time a bug flies by or trees sway in the wind. Only capture motion that matters, as it happens.”

For more information, full specifications, pricing and availability jump over to the official D-Link website by following the link below.

Source : D-Link

