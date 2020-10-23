MILO next generation outdoor walkie talkie system

Milo as a new type of walkie-talkie system that allows you to communicate with your friends and family while partaking in your favourite outdoor sports such as skiing, surfing and more. Milo lets you speak with your group naturally and hands-free so you can keep your eyes on your surroundings and your hands on the handlebars or ski poles. “Milo makes it possible to truly share adventures with friends and family”.

Early bird pledges are now available for the next generation communication system from roughly $169 or £129, offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the MILO Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the MILO project review the promotional video below.

“With sophisticated wireless networking, audio processing and hardware, carefully crafted design and a set of groundbreaking technologies, we’d like to introduce Milo – The Action Communicator. Clip on your Milo and you’re ready to go – simply talk and hear everyone in your group, like being near each other even when apart. Milo gives you voice notifications about battery level, successful grouping confirmation, when someone goes out of range or re-joins your group, and more. “

“Traditional walkie-talkies suffer from severe limitations: you have to push-to-talk, only one person at a time can talk (half-duplex), poor audio quality, no wind noise suppression and they are often hard to use. Not to mention, most are bulky and heavy and conversations are not private. “

The Milo clip uses magnets to snap in your Milo, triggering a secure mechanical lock. The clip can be attached to a bag strap, armband or bike handlebars and will not detach even if you fall or ride over bumps. Milo will not fall off, even if knocked or pulled says its creators. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official MILO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

