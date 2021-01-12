OtterBox Xbox controller case and mobile gaming accessories



Well-known mobile phone case manufacturer OtterBox has unveiled a new range of gaming accessories at CES 2021 this week, designed specifically for the mobile gaming market.Aimed mainly at Xbox gamers the new range includes an Xbox controller grips available in black and grey finishes, offering an easy way to add extra comfort and grip to your Xbox wireless controller.

OtterBox has also made available carry cases which are rugged, water resistant and offer a hardshell protection as well as storage for your controller during transportation. One useful feature of the carry case as an integrated smartphone stand which can easily pop up gaming on the go. For a complete list of all the new accessories unveiled by OtterBox at CES 2021 this week jump over to the CNET website by following the link below.

Source : Otterbox : CNET

