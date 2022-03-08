Ototo Japanese precision machined metal acoustic phone speaker

If you are searching for a lightweight speaker for your mobile phone you may be interested in a new Japanese design called the Ototo. The precision machined phone speaker requires no electronics and amplifies sound using acoustic chambers. The lightweight rugged design enhances music and audio from your small phone without the need for batteries.

Machined from aluminum the Ototo phone speaker features an array of precision cut holes in the front side and rear creating a diamond shape acoustic chamber. The company is also developing a range of accessories to add additional sound performance to the speaker such as. “Attaching the horn parts you can change the volume and sound quality. Not only can it be enjoyed as a speaker, but we are planning on making a way for it to be enjoyed as a plastic model.”

Aluminum acoustic phone speaker

– The overall volume is increased due to the megaphone effect.

– Thanks to the special characteristics of the metal used, such as its heavy weight and the resistance it has to vibrating, there are no wasteful effects on the sound that passes through.

– In particular, the mid to high range is enchanced.

– Besides listening to music, it can be extremely useful for a number of occasions like remote work!

– All you need to do is just connect it to your phone. No complicated settings to worry about or the battery dying. The speaker can also be attached to a tripod letting you use it anywhere you like.

– This non-electric speaker can be easily used in a garage thanks to it being so easy to carry.

– You can also use it as a stand for video calls while making the other party’s voice louder and easier to hear.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $137 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Ototo is a customized metal speaker for cellphones that changes its sound by attaching and detaching its parts. By cutting the aluminum a unique echo is made changing the sound that comes from your phones beautifully. No need for troublesome wiring. You also do not have to worry about the battery dying when outdoors. It is a wireless speaker that does not generate electricity which allows it to be carried around easily as well as easy to use.”

If the Ototo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Ototo phone speaker project view the promotional video below.

“In wooden speakers the sound makes the speaker vibrate causing the sound to change. While metal speakers on the other hand, have properties that suppress vibration allowing you to enjoy its original sound. These differences have made fans of metal speakers all over the world.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the phone speaker, jump over to the official Ototo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

