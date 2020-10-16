Original Samsung Galaxy Fold gets new features in software update

Samsung has announced that it is bringing some of the features from the Galaxy Z Fold smartphone to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold in a software update.

This includes improved performance and features for the cameras, some new multitasking features and more.

Designed to deliver revolutionary features and user experiences, the Galaxy Z Fold2 marks a key milestone in Samsung’s foldable journey. To give more users access to the latest foldable innovations, Samsung is now bringing many of the features on the Galaxy Z Fold2 and more to the device that started it all – the Galaxy Fold.

From improved productivity capabilities to unique camera experiences, the latest update1 promises to take the Galaxy Fold to the next level. Here’s everything you need to know about the update.

You can find out more details about this software update for the original Samsung Galaxy Fold over at Samsung at the link below.

Samsung

