Orbitkey Desk Mat designed to transform and organise your workspace

The Orbitkey Desk Mat is marketed as a “clever desk mat with built-in organisational features” and has launched via Kickstarter this month raising more then $160,000 thanks to over 1,700 backers with still 28 days to go.

“The Orbitkey Desk Mat will help you keep your desk tidy throughout the day – so you’re always organised and ready for the next. The Orbitkey Desk Mat protects your desk from scratches, stains and spills. The premium vegan leather is exceptionally durable, water-repellent and can be easily wiped clean. Made to last and ready to take on whatever the day brings, helping you do your best work.”

We always try to be conscious of what we’re designing – focusing less on the quantity, and more on the quality of a small, but considered selection of products. Our hearts, minds and even weekends were poured into this new product, and here’s a small lookbook to give you an idea of how we went about designing the Orbitkey Desk Mat. Each Desk Mat comes with 1 magnetic cable holder. Add additional cable holders to manage multiple cables.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals